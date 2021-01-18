Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea's initial-phase COVID-19 vaccine campaign expected to end in September for 'complete herd immunity' in November

All News 10:29 January 18, 2021

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!