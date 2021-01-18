Seoul stocks down late Mon. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade low but trimmed part of their earlier losses late Monday morning, as investors went on profit-taking.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 23.77 points, or 0.77 percent, to 3,062.13 points as of 11:22 a.m.
Foreigners' selling spree led the KOSPI's downward adjustment since the last session.
The key index hit as low as 3,027.1 points in the first five minutes of trading but gradually recovered on institutional buying.
Top cap Samsung Electronics shed 1.48 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.18 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 1.02 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI lost 2.85 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver fell 0.82 percent, while its rival Kakao edged up 0.23 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics traded flat, and its local rival Celltrion gained 3.34 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 1.04 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,103.45 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.05 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
4
Rookie band TREASURE aims to spread positive vibes with debut full album
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
2
Another bout of heavy snow to hit S. Korea
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea extends current social distancing level for 2 weeks, eases restrictions on cafes, gyms
-
4
New virus cases at almost 2-month low on fewer tests, infections slowdown
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 6th day; tougher curbs partially eased