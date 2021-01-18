Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases at almost 2-month low on fewer tests, infections slowdown
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose by the smallest number in nearly two months Monday, apparently on the back of tightened social distancing measures and fewer tests over the weekend, but health authorities remain vigilant over potential upticks.
The country added 389 more COVID-19 cases, including 366 local infections, raising the total caseload to 72,729, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Moon believes S. Korea will achieve faster herd immunity formation than other nations
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in forecast Monday that South Korea will be able to achieve the formation of collective herd immunity against the new coronavirus faster than other countries under the government's inoculation program.
"South Korea will definitely not lag behind (in achieving herd immunity), but rather will be able to achieve it much faster compared to other nations when considering the inoculation period and the time frame in achieving herd immunity," Moon said during a New Year's press conference held at Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
1st homegrown coronavirus medicine expected to be used from early Feb.:PM
SEOUL -- South Korea's first homegrown coronavirus treatment candidate from Celltrion Inc. is expected to be used to treat patients starting early February, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Monday.
"We expect the drug to be used from early next month in antivirus activities in the field if the review process goes smoothly," Chung said during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response held at the government complex in Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) Now not yet time to discuss pardons of two ex-presidents: Moon
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday it is premature to talk about granting special pardons to two convicted former presidents, Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, breaking his silence on the politically sensitive issue.
"I think it's not the right time to talk about pardons," Moon said during the New Year's press conference held largely via video links, noting that the court trial procedures have just finished.
-----------------
Seoul moves warship away from Hormuz Strait amid negotiations over seized tanker: source
SEOUL -- South Korea has moved its anti-piracy naval unit operating near the Strait of Hormuz away from the waterway to foster a positive mood ahead of negotiations with Iran over a seized oil tanker and its sailors, a diplomatic source said Monday.
The retreat of the Cheonghae Unit came before the South Korean delegation, led by First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun, arrived in Tehran on Jan. 10 for talks with senior Iranian officials over the seizure and other issues.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea convenes parliamentary meeting after party congress
SEOUL -- North Korea convened a parliamentary session in Pyongyang over the weekend to discuss personnel, budget and other issues in a follow up on decisions made during a recent ruling party congress, state media said Monday.
The North's rubber-stamp Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) meeting was held less than a week after Pyongyang wrapped up the eight-day congress of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's rechargeable battery exports gain for 5th year in 2020
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports of rechargeable batteries rose for the fifth consecutive year in 2020 despite the coronavirus impact, data showed Monday.
Overseas shipments of rechargeable batteries came to 7.2 trillion won (US$6.6 billion) last year, up 2.9 percent from the previous year, according to the data from the industry ministry and the Korea Battery Industry Association.
-----------------
Public firms to hire over 26,000 new employees this year: finance minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's public institutions plan to hire more than 26,000 new employees this year in a bid to prop up the job market hit hard by the new coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said Monday.
The plan will represent an increase of around 1,000 people from the previous year, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said at an opening speech for a job fair on public institutions.
-----------------
Seoul stocks down late Mon. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks continued to trade low but trimmed part of their earlier losses late Monday morning, as investors went on profit-taking.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 23.77 points, or 0.77 percent, to 3,062.13 points as of 11:22 a.m.
