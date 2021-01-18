Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung's smart tracking tag to go on sale this week

All News 13:54 January 18, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday said it will release its smart tracking tag on the market this week as the South Korean tech giant tries to expand its mobile ecosystem with advanced communications solutions.

Samsung said the Galaxy SmartTag will go on sale in South Korea on Tuesday with a price tag of 29,700 won (US$26).

The latest mobile accessory leverages Bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology, which allows users to easily locate non-connected items by simply attaching the tag to objects.

The tag can be registered through Samsung's SmartThings app, and users can register multiple tags on their smartphones.

Samsung said the SmartTag can make an alarm sound when users are near the object. It will use a coin battery that powers the device up to 300 days for use.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, said the SmartTag is compatible with any Galaxy device that runs on the Android 8.0 system.

This image, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Jan. 18, 2021, shows the company's Galaxy SmartTag. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Samsung #SmartTag
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!