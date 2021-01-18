Samsung's smart tracking tag to go on sale this week
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday said it will release its smart tracking tag on the market this week as the South Korean tech giant tries to expand its mobile ecosystem with advanced communications solutions.
Samsung said the Galaxy SmartTag will go on sale in South Korea on Tuesday with a price tag of 29,700 won (US$26).
The latest mobile accessory leverages Bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology, which allows users to easily locate non-connected items by simply attaching the tag to objects.
The tag can be registered through Samsung's SmartThings app, and users can register multiple tags on their smartphones.
Samsung said the SmartTag can make an alarm sound when users are near the object. It will use a coin battery that powers the device up to 300 days for use.
Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, said the SmartTag is compatible with any Galaxy device that runs on the Android 8.0 system.
