KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE 34,800 DN 1,600
Binggrae 56,200 DN 1,800
GCH Corp 43,500 DN 3,700
LotteChilsung 121,000 DN 2,500
HyundaiMtr 241,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 59,900 DN 2,600
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,500 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,640 DN 300
POSCO 266,000 DN 9,000
SPC SAMLIP 73,300 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 197,000 DN 6,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,700 UP 1,950
KUMHOTIRE 3,745 DN 125
DB INSURANCE 42,000 DN 1,150
SamsungElec 85,000 DN 3,000
NHIS 11,400 DN 350
SK Discovery 61,900 UP 700
LS 70,400 DN 1,500
GC Corp 402,000 DN 13,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 706,000 DN 31,000
GS E&C 43,100 UP 1,200
KCC 196,500 DN 6,000
SKBP 148,000 DN 5,000
NEXENTIRE 6,060 DN 160
CHONGKUNDANG 199,000 DN 11,500
BukwangPharm 24,450 DN 1,600
ILJIN MATERIALS 56,900 DN 2,100
Daewoong 57,500 DN 1,500
CJ LOGISTICS 161,500 DN 7,500
DaelimInd 83,000 0
DOOSAN 55,600 DN 3,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 81,300 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 32,600 DN 750
HITEJINRO 34,000 DN 1,750
Yuhan 72,100 DN 4,200
ORION Holdings 13,100 DN 50
Daesang 27,650 DN 350
SKNetworks 4,900 DN 140
DongkukStlMill 8,440 DN 410
CJ 108,500 DN 8,000
