KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyundai M&F INS 21,550 DN 800
JWPHARMA 33,100 DN 300
LGInt 25,450 DN 1,200
SsangyongCement 6,540 UP 10
TaekwangInd 816,000 DN 26,000
KAL 30,450 DN 1,700
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,000 DN 360
LG Corp. 102,000 DN 4,000
SamyangFood 98,800 DN 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,800 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 424,000 DN 13,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 123,500 DN 5,500
Hyosung 74,500 DN 2,500
BoryungPharm 21,450 DN 1,100
L&L 11,050 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,800 DN 500
Shinsegae 239,000 DN 8,500
Nongshim 290,500 DN 7,000
SGBC 84,800 DN 2,700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,850 UP 50
KiaMtr 71,500 UP 400
SK hynix 130,000 UP 2,500
Youngpoong 531,000 DN 13,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,050 UP 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,000 DN 750
SamsungF&MIns 181,500 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,250 DN 1,450
Kogas 34,100 UP 300
Hanwha 30,500 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 11,500 DN 350
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY400 50 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,300 DN 300
DB HiTek 63,500 UP 3,600
HYUNDAI WIA 83,900 UP 8,600
ShinpoongPharm 101,000 DN 15,500
Celltrion 314,000 DN 15,000
Asiana Airlines 15,900 DN 2,100
F&F 97,500 DN 3,500
NamsunAlum 4,130 DN 120
