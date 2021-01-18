KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 3,600 DN 85
HtlShilla 83,700 DN 1,200
Hanmi Science 73,800 DN 4,700
SamsungElecMech 197,500 DN 4,000
Hanssem 100,500 DN 2,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,600 DN 100
KSOE 110,500 DN 3,500
KPIC 272,500 DN 8,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,730 DN 370
SKC 101,000 DN 3,000
GS Retail 34,850 DN 850
Ottogi 560,000 DN 13,000
IlyangPharm 55,400 DN 3,700
HyundaiMipoDock 48,050 DN 2,050
SamsungHvyInd 6,750 DN 190
SYC 61,300 DN 1,700
IS DONGSEO 51,400 DN 1,000
OCI 98,500 DN 4,000
S-Oil 72,300 DN 3,000
LG Innotek 182,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 289,000 DN 12,000
HMM 14,050 DN 750
KumhoPetrochem 160,500 DN 6,500
Mobis 323,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,700 UP 2,750
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,900 DN 1,800
KorZinc 407,000 DN 5,500
HDC HOLDINGS 10,950 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 65,600 DN 200
S-1 85,700 DN 2,000
ZINUS 106,000 UP 1,000
Hanchem 190,500 DN 5,000
DWS 35,700 UP 100
KEPCO 24,800 DN 500
SamsungSecu 40,600 DN 950
SKTelecom 244,000 DN 7,500
S&T MOTIV 54,200 DN 2,100
HyundaiElev 42,050 DN 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,000 DN 1,050
Hanon Systems 17,450 UP 250
