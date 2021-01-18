KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SK 300,000 DN 2,500
Handsome 31,550 DN 600
COWAY 73,200 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 112,000 DN 7,500
SamsungEng 13,200 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 143,000 DN 10,500
PanOcean 4,600 DN 155
SAMSUNG CARD 32,200 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 20,050 DN 350
KT 23,600 DN 500
KIWOOM 141,000 DN 6,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL168500 DN6000
LOTTE TOUR 15,300 DN 650
IBK 8,560 DN 110
DONGSUH 31,800 DN 300
LG Uplus 11,950 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,500 DN 4,100
KT&G 80,600 DN 1,100
DHICO 13,100 DN 450
Doosanfc 52,400 DN 500
LG Display 20,650 DN 400
Kangwonland 24,350 DN 850
NAVER 300,500 DN 5,500
Kakao 427,500 DN 10,000
NCsoft 938,000 UP 3,000
DongwonF&B 183,000 DN 5,500
KEPCO KPS 28,100 DN 150
LGH&H 1,539,000 DN 41,000
LGCHEM 964,000 DN 15,000
KEPCO E&C 16,800 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,600 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,900 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 139,000 DN 1,000
Huchems 23,850 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 166,000 DN 8,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,100 DN 1,900
KIH 84,400 DN 2,000
DSME 27,300 DN 450
DWEC 6,270 UP 340
DSINFRA 8,010 DN 250
(MORE)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
4
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
2
New virus cases at almost 2-month low on fewer tests, infections slowdown
-
3
Another bout of heavy snow to hit S. Korea
-
4
Samsung heir Lee receives 2 1/2 years in prison for bribery, returns to prison
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases at almost 2-month low on fewer tests, infections slowdown