KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE Himart 35,600 DN 1,550
GS 38,300 DN 1,450
CJ CGV 26,900 DN 1,550
LIG Nex1 34,100 UP 1,250
Fila Holdings 45,050 DN 900
AMOREPACIFIC 210,500 DN 10,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,500 DN 5,500
FOOSUNG 12,250 UP 200
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,150 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,955 DN 115
SK Innovation 252,500 DN 10,000
POONGSAN 29,200 DN 600
KBFinancialGroup 45,250 UP 50
Hansae 15,300 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 74,900 DN 1,800
Youngone Corp 32,750 DN 500
CSWIND 159,000 DN 2,000
GKL 15,950 DN 250
KOLON IND 41,150 DN 1,300
HanmiPharm 345,500 DN 15,000
BNK Financial Group 5,770 DN 110
emart 170,000 DN 4,500
KOLMAR KOREA 50,700 DN 2,800
HANJINKAL 64,400 DN 2,000
DoubleUGames 62,500 UP 300
CUCKOO 94,900 DN 500
COSMAX 96,300 DN 3,400
MANDO 73,000 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 DN 16,000
INNOCEAN 60,600 DN 2,100
Doosan Bobcat 31,700 DN 750
Netmarble 120,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S266000 DN7500
ORION 118,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,800 UP 200
BGF Retail 140,500 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 376,000 UP 26,500
HDC-OP 28,100 UP 450
WooriFinancialGroup 9,750 DN 170
Big Hit 165,500 UP 8,500
