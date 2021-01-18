LOTTE Himart 35,600 DN 1,550

GS 38,300 DN 1,450

CJ CGV 26,900 DN 1,550

LIG Nex1 34,100 UP 1,250

Fila Holdings 45,050 DN 900

AMOREPACIFIC 210,500 DN 10,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,500 DN 5,500

FOOSUNG 12,250 UP 200

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,150 0

HANWHA LIFE 2,955 DN 115

SK Innovation 252,500 DN 10,000

POONGSAN 29,200 DN 600

KBFinancialGroup 45,250 UP 50

Hansae 15,300 DN 300

LG HAUSYS 74,900 DN 1,800

Youngone Corp 32,750 DN 500

CSWIND 159,000 DN 2,000

GKL 15,950 DN 250

KOLON IND 41,150 DN 1,300

HanmiPharm 345,500 DN 15,000

BNK Financial Group 5,770 DN 110

emart 170,000 DN 4,500

KOLMAR KOREA 50,700 DN 2,800

HANJINKAL 64,400 DN 2,000

DoubleUGames 62,500 UP 300

CUCKOO 94,900 DN 500

COSMAX 96,300 DN 3,400

MANDO 73,000 UP 1,300

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 DN 16,000

INNOCEAN 60,600 DN 2,100

Doosan Bobcat 31,700 DN 750

Netmarble 120,500 DN 3,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S266000 DN7500

ORION 118,500 DN 3,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,800 UP 200

BGF Retail 140,500 DN 4,500

SKCHEM 376,000 UP 26,500

HDC-OP 28,100 UP 450

WooriFinancialGroup 9,750 DN 170

Big Hit 165,500 UP 8,500

