'Gangnam Style' star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Psy, the singer-producer behind the 2012 viral sensation "Gangnam Style," has celebrated his 20-year music career with a special social media post, his agency said Monday.
"Psy's 20th debut anniversary ... Congrats, @psy_oppa," P Nation, the singer-producer's agency -- which he founded in 2018 -- wrote on its Twitter and Instagram accounts, posting a special video and photo celebrating the career anniversary.
Psy, who debuted in 2001 with the album "Psy from the Psycho World!," made a huge splash on the local music scene with lead track "Bird." The then-rookie singer's exotic and humorous outfit, dance and lyrics sent shock waves, earning him the nickname "weirdo singer."
The singer, whose real name is Park Jae-sang went on to build a solid discography with hit songs like "Champion," "Entertainer," "Right Now" and "Napal Baji."
While Psy had already built a reputation as a singer with strong performances in his home country, the ultimate breakthrough came with the 2012 hit "Gangnam Style" that propelled him to global stardom.
The song surged to No. 2 on the Billboard's Hot 100 -- an unprecedented record for Korean artists -- and YouTube views counts for the music video hit a record 1 billion.
The viral success prompted Psy to sign up with a U.S. management firm and label. He later released follow-up tracks, such as "Gentleman" and "Hangover," which saw moderate success.
The singer has not released new music since his eighth album "4X2=8" in 2017. He has since founded the agency-label P Nation, managing artists like Hyuna, Crush, Jessi and Heize.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
4
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
New virus cases at almost 2-month low on fewer tests, infections slowdown
-
2
Samsung heir Lee receives 2 1/2 years in prison for bribery, returns to prison
-
3
Another bout of heavy snow to hit S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases at almost 2-month low on fewer tests, infections slowdown
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 6th day; tougher curbs partially eased