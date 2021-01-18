Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'Gangnam Style' star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary

All News 16:39 January 18, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Psy, the singer-producer behind the 2012 viral sensation "Gangnam Style," has celebrated his 20-year music career with a special social media post, his agency said Monday.

"Psy's 20th debut anniversary ... Congrats, @psy_oppa," P Nation, the singer-producer's agency -- which he founded in 2018 -- wrote on its Twitter and Instagram accounts, posting a special video and photo celebrating the career anniversary.

Psy, who debuted in 2001 with the album "Psy from the Psycho World!," made a huge splash on the local music scene with lead track "Bird." The then-rookie singer's exotic and humorous outfit, dance and lyrics sent shock waves, earning him the nickname "weirdo singer."

This screenshot from music label P Nation's Instagram account on Jan. 18, 2021, shows a photo marking Psy's 20th anniversary. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The singer, whose real name is Park Jae-sang went on to build a solid discography with hit songs like "Champion," "Entertainer," "Right Now" and "Napal Baji."

While Psy had already built a reputation as a singer with strong performances in his home country, the ultimate breakthrough came with the 2012 hit "Gangnam Style" that propelled him to global stardom.

The song surged to No. 2 on the Billboard's Hot 100 -- an unprecedented record for Korean artists -- and YouTube views counts for the music video hit a record 1 billion.

The viral success prompted Psy to sign up with a U.S. management firm and label. He later released follow-up tracks, such as "Gentleman" and "Hangover," which saw moderate success.

The singer has not released new music since his eighth album "4X2=8" in 2017. He has since founded the agency-label P Nation, managing artists like Hyuna, Crush, Jessi and Heize.

This screenshot from music label P Nation's Instagram account on Jan. 18, 2021, shows photos marking the evolution of Psy on the occasion of the singer's 20th anniversary. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Psy #Gangnam Style
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!