S. Korean multiplex chains to give financial support for new releases in Feb.
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's three major multiplex chain operators said Monday they will provide additional financial support to new movies next month as an inducement strategy to bring weary moviegoers back to cinemas amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.
In the South Korean film industry, theaters and film distributing companies divide the revenues from ticket sales in a certain ratio, with the latter sharing their portion with investors and producers.
CJ CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox said they will give an extra 1,000 won (US$0.91) per viewer of movies released through directly owned theaters in February to film distributors for the first two weeks. For films screened in theaters not under direct control of the multiplex operators, they will be given 500 won per ticket sold.
All February releases, including Korean and foreign films, will be subject to the policy, they added.
The measure came as the protracted COVID-19 pandemic has dragged down the number of moviegoers and led to a drought of new films for months.
A number of blockbusters have put off their releases throughout this year, including the sci-fi action film "Seobok" and the musical "Hero." Some big-budget films, like the space opera "Space Sweepers," were brought to Netflix without a theatrical run.
The total number of moviegoers hit a record low of 5.9 million last year, with 3.8 billion won in revenue, also marking an all-time low since the Korean Film Council started to compile box office data in 2004.
"The cinemas have made a meaningful decision to normalize the movie industry hit hard by the pandemic," said Lee Chang-moo, who leads the association of three theaters. "We expect distributing companies to respond with new releases."
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
4
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung heir Lee receives 2 1/2 years in prison for bribery, returns to prison
-
2
New virus cases at almost 2-month low on fewer tests, infections slowdown
-
3
Another bout of heavy snow to hit S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases at almost 2-month low on fewer tests, infections slowdown
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 6th day; tougher curbs partially eased