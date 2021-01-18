Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will seek dialogue with Japan over solution to wartime sexual slavery
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that South Korea will seek dialogue with Japan to find a solution to Tokyo's wartime sexual slavery amid renewed tensions following a recent court ruling on the thorny issue.
During his New Year's press conference, Moon also renewed his call for a diplomatic solution to the issue of Japan's colonial-era forced labor, while stressing his two-track approach separating historical issues from efforts to forge "future-oriented" bilateral ties.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Moon: Now not yet time to discuss pardons for two ex-presidents
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in made clear Monday that it is premature to talk about granting special pardons to two convicted former presidents -- Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.
"I think now is not the (right) time to talk about pardons (for them)," he said, breaking his silence on the politically sensitive issue.
-----------------
(LEAD) Samsung heir Lee receives 2 1/2 years in prison for bribery, jailed again
SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Monday sentenced Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong to 2 1/2 years in prison in a retrial of a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye and ordered him returned to prison.
The Seoul High Court gave Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., the prison term for bribing Park and her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, to win government support for a smooth father-to-son transfer of managerial power at Samsung. Park was later impeached and ousted from presidency for corruption and abuse of power.
-----------------
(LEAD) (News Focus) Uncertainty heightens over Samsung as heir ordered back to prison for bribery
SEOUL -- Samsung Group is once again facing turmoil as its de facto chief, Lee Jae-yong, was again imprisoned in a bribery case, sparking worries that uncertainties may further increase over business and investment plans by the global tech behemoth in the post-pandemic era.
A Seoul court on Monday sentenced Samsung heir Lee to 2 1/2 years in prison in a retrial of a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye and ordered him returned to prison.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases at almost 2-month low on fewer tests, infections slowdown
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose by the smallest number in nearly two months Monday, apparently on the back of tightened social distancing measures and fewer tests over the weekend, but health authorities remain vigilant over potential upticks.
The country added 389 more COVID-19 cases, including 366 local infections, raising the total caseload to 72,729, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Race for Seoul mayor heats up as political heavyweights announce bids
SEOUL -- The race for the upcoming Seoul mayoral by-election is all but set, with the ruling and opposition parties likely to finalize their candidates by the end of this week.
The competition has heated up with the addition of each new runner, the latest being former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who declared his candidacy on the ticket of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Sunday.
-----------------
Without greenhouse gas cuts, Korea's temperature to rise by 7 C by 2100: report
SEOUL -- If greenhouse gases are continuously emitted at the current level, average annual temperatures on the Korean Peninsula will rise by up to 7 C by 2100, pushing the people into a serious crisis, a government report warned Monday.
The report published by the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the peninsula's temperatures will also climb by 1.8 C by 2040 as long as there is little change in the volume of its greenhouse gas emissions.
-----------------
S. Korea reports 1st COVID-19 variant case from Brazil
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities on Monday confirmed the country's first case of the new coronavirus variant that was first identified in Brazil.
The latest discovery brings the total caseload of new coronavirus variants to 18 here, including 15 with the British COVID-19 variant and two with the South African variant, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon vows shift in real estate policy to increase home supply
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday the government will roll out measures to increase home supply to a level above market expectations, signaling a shift in priority from regulations on speculators to increasing supply to stabilize the real estate market.
During his New Year's press conference, Moon said the government's previous efforts aimed at curbing speculations failed to cool down the heated housing market due to ample liquidity and a rising number of households despite the shrinking population.
-----------------
Discussions on corporate profit sharing heat up amid pandemic-driven economic polarization
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) has set out to find ways to get lucrative companies to share some of their profits with small businesses vulnerable to losses amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it is facing vehement objection from the business community and opposition lawmakers.
Last week, a DP task force addressing the growing economic bipolarization from the pandemic began discussions on how to promote profit sharing between the supposed corporate winners and losers amid an economy weighed down by the pandemic.
