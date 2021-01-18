S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 18, 2021
All News 16:36 January 18, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.692 0.699 -0.7
3-year TB 0.968 0.973 -0.5
10-year TB 1.714 1.731 -1.7
2-year MSB 0.873 0.878 -0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 2.137 2.144 -0.7
91-day CD 0.690 0.670 +2.0
(END)
