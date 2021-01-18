S. Korean IOC member wins re-election as head of S. Korean Olympic body
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Lee Kee-heung, a South Korean International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, has been elected to his second consecutive term as head of the national Olympic body.
In a vote held on Monday, Lee beat out three candidates for the new four-year term in an election for the top position at the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC).
Of 1,974 votes cast by representatives of the KSOC, its member federations, provincial, municipal and other regional sports associations, Lee garnered 915 votes. Kang Shin-wook, a university professor and former head of the Korean Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance, finished second with 507 votes.
According to the KSOC, 2,170 voters were eligible, and nearly 91 percent of them participated in the election -- up from about 64 percent in the previous election.
Lee Jong-kul, a five-term legislator and former head of the Korea Basketball Association, was third with 423 votes, and Yoo Joon-sang, a four-term lawmaker and current president of the Korea Sailing Federation, had 129 votes to rank last.
Lee, a veteran sports administrator who once led the national swimming federation, won his first KSOC election in October 2016. Then in June 2019, Lee was voted as a new IOC member, becoming only the second South Korean member of the top international Olympic body alongside Olympic table tennis gold medalist Ryu Seung-min.
If Lee had come up short in the KSOC election Monday, he would also have lost his IOC membership, which is tied to his function as the national Olympic chief.
The election campaign was marred by mudslinging, with a series of accusations, subsequent denials and criminal complaints lodged with police.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
4
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung heir Lee receives 2 1/2 years in prison for bribery, returns to prison
-
2
New virus cases at almost 2-month low on fewer tests, infections slowdown
-
3
Another bout of heavy snow to hit S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases at almost 2-month low on fewer tests, infections slowdown
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases in 500s for 6th day; tougher curbs partially eased