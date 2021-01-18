(LEAD) S. Korean IOC member wins re-election as head of S. Korean Olympic body

Lee faced his share of criticism during his first term, especially as the country dealt with two high-profile abuse cases in sports on his watch. The first one from early 2018 involved a former national short track speed skating coach Cho Jae-beom, who has been convicted for physically assaulting Olympic champion Shim Suk-hee. The other case, which surfaced last summer, centered on a former triathlete Choi Suk-hyeon, who took her own life after enduring years of physical and verbal abuse from her coach and teammates.