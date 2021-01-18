Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Outgoing U.S. envoy meets P.M., expresses hope to play role in advancing alliance

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris on Monday paid a farewell courtesy call on Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and expressed his wish to play a role in advancing the bilateral alliance between Seoul and Washington.

Harris, a former Navy admiral-turned-diplomat, also expressed his wish that the friendship between the two countries further develop in a wide range of areas, including politics, the economy and public health, according to the prime minister's office.

The ambassador recalled Seoul's donation of COVID-19 masks to U.S. Korean War veterans last year, part of a national commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the inter-Korean conflict, as a special memory from his tenure, Chung's office said.

Chung lauded Harris for working actively to promote the alliance during the past two and a half years and asked for the envoy's sustained interest in the advancement of the alliance even after his departure.

Earlier in the day, Harris also paid a farewell call on National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug.

Harris, who took office in July 2018, will stay in the ambassadorial post until Wednesday, and Rob Rapson, the deputy chief of mission, will serve as Charge d'Affaires ad interim until a new envoy arrives, according to the U.S. embassy in Seoul.

This photo provided by the prime minister's office on Jan. 18, 2021, shows Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (R) greeting outgoing U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris at his office at the government complex in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)

