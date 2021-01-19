Korean-language dailies

-- Moon: Now not yet time to discuss pardons for two ex-presidents (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Samsung heir Lee sentenced to prison for 2 1/2 years, creating leadership vacuum again (Kookmin Daily)

-- Samsung heir Lee sent back to prison in 2 years and 11 months, sentenced to 2 1/2 years (Segye Times)

-- Moon vows to resolve housing shortage, come up with drastic measures before Lunar New Year (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon says now not yet time to discuss pardons, just 11 days after stressing a year of unity (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Samsung heir Lee sentenced to jail, succession of collusion between politics and business punished (Hankyoreh)

-- Samsung heir Lee's jail sentence casts cloud amid fierce competition for survival (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung again on alert without its head as Lee Jae-yong sentenced to jail (Korea Economic Daily)

