S. Korean exports to Japan dip 11.7 pct in 2020 on pandemic
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean exports to Japan shrank nearly 12 percent in 2020 from a year earlier due to the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Tuesday.
Overseas shipments to the neighboring country came to US$25.09 billion last year, down 11.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).
Japan thus accounted for 4.9 percent of South Korea's overall exports last year, dropping below the 5 percent level for the first time in three years.
KITA attributed last year's decline to a plunge in shipments of petrochemical and steel products in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and falling export prices amid low oil costs.
Tokyo was once Seoul's top export destination, with its share reaching 38.5 percent in 1973.
But South Korea's exports to Japan began to tumble as its shipments to China surged and the Japanese yen remained high. Exports to Japan fell for four years running from 2012.
China, the world's second-largest economy, was South Korea's top export market with $132.55 billion (25.8 percent), trailed by the United States with $74.16 billion (14.5 percent).
Vietnam came third with $48.54 billion (9.5 percent), followed by Hong Kong with $30.66 billion (6 percent) and Taiwan with $16.46 billion (3.2 percent), according to the data.
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
4
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul moves warship away from Hormuz Strait amid negotiations over seized tanker: source
-
2
Samsung heir Lee receives 2 1/2 years in prison for bribery, returns to prison
-
3
New virus cases at almost 2-month low on fewer tests, infections slowdown
-
4
Cafes, gyms reopen after gov't eases COVID-19 rules
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases at almost 2-month low on fewer tests, infections slowdown