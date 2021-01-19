N.K. leader urges devotion from newly elected members of Cabinet, ruling party
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un urged the newly appointed members of the Cabinet and the ruling party to devote themselves to the country and serve the people like "God," as he held a photo session with them, state media said Tuesday.
Last week, Pyongyang wrapped up the eight-day congress of the Workers' Party, during which it carried out a reshuffle of its ruling party leadership and laid out a five-year economic development plan. On Sunday, the North's rubber-stamp Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) also conducted a reshuffle of its Cabinet at a meeting.
He expressed "the belief and expectations that they will deeply cherish the noble idea that the people are God and the idea of dedicating to the people," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Kim also shook hands with each of the Cabinet members and held a photo session in what appears to be aimed at putting his weight behind the Cabinet to accomplish his economic goals.
He then stressed the importance of "devotion and bravery" to the Cabinet members in charge of economic affairs in achieving the new five-year economic plan set forth at the party congress and urged them to bring about "substantial changes" in a bold manner.
At the party congress, Kim unveiled a new five-year economic development scheme focusing on self-reliance in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and Washington-led global sanctions on his regime. He called for a "do-or-die struggle" to fulfill the new five-year development plan.
Kim also held a photo session with workers in the publishing and printing field who contributed to the recently concluded party congress, KCNA said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul moves warship away from Hormuz Strait amid negotiations over seized tanker: source
-
2
Samsung heir Lee receives 2 1/2 years in prison for bribery, returns to prison
-
3
New virus cases at almost 2-month low on fewer tests, infections slowdown
-
4
Cafes, gyms reopen after gov't eases COVID-19 rules
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases at almost 2-month low on fewer tests, infections slowdown