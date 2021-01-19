Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

January 19, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -2/-13 Sunny 0

Incheon -3/-12 Sunny 0

Suwon -1/-13 Sunny 0

Cheongju 00/-11 Sunny 0

Daejeon 02/-11 Sunny 0

Chuncheon -1/-16 Sunny 0

Gangneung 02/-9 Sunny 0

Jeonju 02/-9 Sunny 0

Gwangju 05/-7 Sunny 0

Jeju 06/02 Sunny 0

Daegu 03/-10 Sunny 0

Busan 05/-6 Sunny 0

