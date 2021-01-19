Seoul stocks open higher on auto gains
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday on strong advances by auto-related shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 10.02 points, or 0.33 percent, to 3,023.95 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI rebounded on foreign and institutional buying. The key index slumped over 4 percent in total in the previous two sessions.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 4.56 percent, with its smaller affiliates Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis hiking 4.9 percent and 4.95 percent, respectively.
Samsung Electronics shed 0.82 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.38 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 1.25 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI edged up 0.14 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,102.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.95 won from the previous session's close.
