Moon to join WEF's virtual meeting next week
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will attend an online meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) next week and deliver a keynote speech on responding to the global health care and economic crisis, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.
The WEF, an international body for public-private cooperation, has invited Moon to its Davos Agenda event to be held from Jan. 25-29, along with the leaders of more than 10 other countries. They include Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The Geneva-based organization cited South Korea's "exemplary accomplishments" in COVID-19 control and the economy as well as its own New Deal project to address issues related to the fourth industrial revolution and climate change, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
In his speech, slated for Wednesday, Moon plans to talk about how to cope with the health care and economic problems facing the world, Kang added.
Next week's session will take place with the theme of "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust."
The WEF is scheduled to host its physical annual meeting in May in Singapore.
