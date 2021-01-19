Seoul stocks bounce high late Tue. morning on auto gains
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks gained more than 2 percent late Tuesday morning, backed by stellar advances by auto-related shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 62.24 points, or 2.07 percent, to 3,076.17 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI rebounded on foreign and institutional buying, after the key index slumped over 4 percent in total in the previous two sessions.
Analysts said local stock prices are still in their adjustment phase, generating high market volatility.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor hiked 6.64 percent, with its smaller affiliates Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis surging 6.03 percent and 10.21 percent, respectively.
Most other large caps also traded bullish.
Samsung Electronics advanced 2.24 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.38 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved up 3.11 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI increased 2.41 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver climbed 1.66 percent, while its rival Kakao was up 2.57 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics added 0.76 percent, but Celltrion slipped 0.16 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,101.25 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.65 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
