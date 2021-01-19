3 Optimus Asset execs additionally indicted for embezzlement
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Three top executives of the scandal-ridden private equity investment firm Optimus Asset Management, currently on trial on fraud charges, have been additionally indicted for embezzlement, prosecutors said Tuesday.
According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, Kim Jae-hyun, CEO of Optimus Asset Management; Lee Dong-yeol, the company's second-largest shareholder; and lawyer Yoon Seok-ho, a company executive, are additionally accused of embezzling 29.5 billion won (US$26.8 million) from the company's funds last June.
The three are suspected of using the embezzled money to repay their private loans, the prosecution said.
In addition, Kim has been charged with spending 50.8 billion won of the company's funds for personal investments into futures option trading and other products, it noted.
The Optimus scandal centers on allegations that the private equity company solicited funds worth about 1.2 trillion won from around 2,900 investors for investments in public institutions but actually funneled most of the money into risky assets, causing huge losses to the investors.
The probe into the Optimus Asset case began after Optimus fund sellers, including NH Investment & Securities, filed a legal complaint with the prosecution on June 22.
Kim, Lee and Yoon were put under arrest on fraud charges in July, together with an adviser of cosmetic company Skin N Skin Co. surnamed Yoo.
Chung Young-je, a former CEO of Optimus Alternative Investment who is known as a key accomplice in the fund scam, and two brokers have also been arrested and referred for trial on fraud charges related to the Optimus Asset scandal.
Prosecutors have been expanding their probe to ascertain possible involvement of politicians and government officials in the scandal and found that Lee Jin-ah, Yoon's wife and a former official of the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, owned about 10 percent of Optimus Asset.
But they have yet to launch a formal investigation into Optimus Asset's suspected political and government connections.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul moves warship away from Hormuz Strait amid negotiations over seized tanker: source
-
2
Cafes, gyms reopen after gov't eases COVID-19 rules
-
3
New infection cases under 400 for 2nd day; virus curve sliding downhill
-
4
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee jailed again, after getting 2 1/2 year prison sentence for bribery
-
5
Samsung heir Lee receives 2 1/2 years in prison for bribery, returns to prison