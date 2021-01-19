KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungElecMech 207,000 UP 9,500
Hanssem 102,000 UP 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,650 UP 1,050
IS DONGSEO 54,100 UP 2,700
S-Oil 73,600 UP 1,300
LG Innotek 188,500 UP 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 292,500 UP 3,500
HMM 14,950 UP 900
KumhoPetrochem 165,000 UP 4,500
SKC 110,000 UP 9,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,000 UP 270
Mobis 345,000 UP 21,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,150 UP 450
HDC HOLDINGS 11,800 UP 850
S-1 87,500 UP 1,800
Hanmi Science 75,400 UP 1,600
ZINUS 106,000 0
Daesang 28,150 UP 500
SKNetworks 4,970 UP 70
ORION Holdings 13,150 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 6,140 UP 80
CHONGKUNDANG 195,000 DN 4,000
BukwangPharm 24,050 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 60,000 UP 3,100
Daewoong 54,500 DN 3,000
SamyangFood 98,900 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,350 UP 550
CJ CheilJedang 437,000 UP 13,000
TaekwangInd 824,000 UP 8,000
AmoreG 61,100 UP 1,200
HyundaiMtr 261,500 UP 20,500
SsangyongCement 6,840 UP 300
KAL 31,700 UP 1,250
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,050 UP 50
LG Corp. 103,000 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 128,000 UP 4,500
BoryungPharm 21,400 DN 50
L&L 11,050 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,800 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 45,400 UP 2,600
