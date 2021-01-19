KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SPC SAMLIP 74,100 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 200,000 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,050 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,790 UP 45
POSCO 271,000 UP 5,000
SamsungElec 87,000 UP 2,000
NHIS 11,650 UP 250
DB INSURANCE 42,000 0
SK Discovery 62,500 UP 600
LS 71,700 UP 1,300
GC Corp 419,000 UP 17,000
GS E&C 44,500 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,800 UP 160
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 732,000 UP 26,000
DOOSAN 55,600 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 82,700 UP 1,400
ShinhanGroup 33,050 UP 450
DaelimInd 83,000 0
HITEJINRO 34,100 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,450 UP 600
Yuhan 72,600 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 165,000 UP 3,500
CJ 109,000 UP 500
JWPHARMA 33,200 UP 100
LGInt 27,900 UP 2,450
DongkukStlMill 8,800 UP 360
Hyundai M&F INS 21,600 UP 50
SK hynix 130,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 534,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,150 UP 2,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,400 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 183,000 UP 1,500
Kogas 35,000 UP 900
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,450 UP 200
Hanwha 31,250 UP 750
Hanchem 197,000 UP 6,500
DB HiTek 63,400 DN 100
DWS 36,500 UP 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 115,000 UP 3,000
COWAY 74,000 UP 800
(MORE)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul moves warship away from Hormuz Strait amid negotiations over seized tanker: source
-
2
Cafes, gyms reopen after gov't eases COVID-19 rules
-
3
New infection cases under 400 for 2nd day; virus curve sliding downhill
-
4
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee jailed again, after getting 2 1/2 year prison sentence for bribery
-
5
Samsung heir Lee receives 2 1/2 years in prison for bribery, returns to prison