SPC SAMLIP 74,100 UP 800

SAMSUNG SDS 200,000 UP 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 30,050 UP 350

KUMHOTIRE 3,790 UP 45

POSCO 271,000 UP 5,000

SamsungElec 87,000 UP 2,000

NHIS 11,650 UP 250

DB INSURANCE 42,000 0

SK Discovery 62,500 UP 600

LS 71,700 UP 1,300

GC Corp 419,000 UP 17,000

GS E&C 44,500 UP 1,400

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,800 UP 160

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 732,000 UP 26,000

DOOSAN 55,600 0

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 82,700 UP 1,400

ShinhanGroup 33,050 UP 450

DaelimInd 83,000 0

HITEJINRO 34,100 UP 100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,450 UP 600

Yuhan 72,600 UP 500

CJ LOGISTICS 165,000 UP 3,500

CJ 109,000 UP 500

JWPHARMA 33,200 UP 100

LGInt 27,900 UP 2,450

DongkukStlMill 8,800 UP 360

Hyundai M&F INS 21,600 UP 50

SK hynix 130,500 UP 500

Youngpoong 534,000 UP 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 45,150 UP 2,100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,400 UP 400

SamsungF&MIns 183,000 UP 1,500

Kogas 35,000 UP 900

HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,450 UP 200

Hanwha 31,250 UP 750

Hanchem 197,000 UP 6,500

DB HiTek 63,400 DN 100

DWS 36,500 UP 800

LOTTE SHOPPING 115,000 UP 3,000

COWAY 74,000 UP 800

(MORE)