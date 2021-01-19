KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Asiana Airlines 16,100 UP 200
KEPCO 24,950 UP 150
SamsungSecu 41,900 UP 1,300
KG DONGBU STL 11,700 UP 200
SKTelecom 245,000 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 57,000 UP 2,800
HyundaiElev 43,500 UP 1,450
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,350 UP 350
Hanon Systems 17,650 UP 200
SK 309,000 UP 9,000
ShinpoongPharm 96,800 DN 4,200
Handsome 31,950 UP 400
KCC 201,000 UP 4,500
SKBP 148,000 0
SAMSUNG C&T 144,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,825 UP 225
SAMSUNG CARD 32,700 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 20,350 UP 300
KT 23,700 UP 100
LG Display 21,000 UP 350
Kangwonland 24,600 UP 250
NAVER 308,000 UP 7,500
Kakao 440,000 UP 12,500
NCsoft 957,000 UP 19,000
KIWOOM 149,000 UP 8,000
DSME 27,450 UP 150
DSINFRA 8,110 UP 100
DWEC 6,490 UP 220
DongwonF&B 184,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 28,200 UP 100
LGH&H 1,551,000 UP 12,000
LGCHEM 997,000 UP 33,000
KEPCO E&C 16,950 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,900 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,800 UP 900
LGELECTRONICS 148,000 UP 9,000
Shinsegae 243,500 UP 4,500
Nongshim 292,000 UP 1,500
Hyosung 74,600 UP 100
LOTTE 35,500 UP 700
(MORE)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul moves warship away from Hormuz Strait amid negotiations over seized tanker: source
-
2
Cafes, gyms reopen after gov't eases COVID-19 rules
-
3
New infection cases under 400 for 2nd day; virus curve sliding downhill
-
4
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee jailed again, after getting 2 1/2 year prison sentence for bribery
-
5
Samsung heir Lee receives 2 1/2 years in prison for bribery, returns to prison