KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Binggrae 56,100 DN 100
GCH Corp 43,800 UP 300
LotteChilsung 123,500 UP 2,500
KPIC 278,000 UP 5,500
GS Retail 35,250 UP 400
Ottogi 561,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 54,100 DN 1,300
F&F 97,500 0
KiaMtr 83,400 UP 11,900
NamsunAlum 4,265 UP 135
MERITZ SECU 3,640 UP 40
HtlShilla 84,300 UP 600
KSOE 110,500 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 55,200 UP 3,300
OCI 103,500 UP 5,000
LS ELECTRIC 68,500 UP 2,900
KorZinc 418,000 UP 11,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,850 UP 100
SYC 61,700 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 49,100 UP 1,050
IBK 8,630 UP 70
DONGSUH 32,300 UP 500
SamsungEng 13,600 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL171000 UP2500
LOTTE TOUR 15,650 UP 350
LG Uplus 12,050 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,600 UP 1,100
KT&G 81,000 UP 400
DHICO 13,300 UP 200
Doosanfc 54,400 UP 2,000
Celltrion 312,500 DN 1,500
Huchems 24,650 UP 800
DAEWOONG PHARM 160,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,600 UP 2,500
KIH 87,800 UP 3,400
LOTTE Himart 37,250 UP 1,650
GS 38,650 UP 350
CJ CGV 27,600 UP 700
LIG Nex1 35,950 UP 1,850
Fila Holdings 47,300 UP 2,250
