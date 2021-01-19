KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,000 UP 7,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,250 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,020 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 223,000 UP 12,500
FOOSUNG 13,150 UP 900
SK Innovation 270,000 UP 17,500
POONGSAN 30,350 UP 1,150
KBFinancialGroup 45,200 DN 50
Hansae 15,350 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 77,200 UP 2,300
Youngone Corp 33,850 UP 1,100
CSWIND 172,500 UP 13,500
GKL 16,050 UP 100
KOLON IND 42,300 UP 1,150
HanmiPharm 350,000 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 5,850 UP 80
emart 172,000 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY409 00 UP850
KOLMAR KOREA 51,600 UP 900
HANJINKAL 65,200 UP 800
DoubleUGames 63,300 UP 800
CUCKOO 94,900 0
COSMAX 97,200 UP 900
MANDO 75,200 UP 2,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 796,000 UP 8,000
INNOCEAN 63,000 UP 2,400
Doosan Bobcat 32,000 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,400 UP 100
Netmarble 120,500 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S268000 UP2000
ORION 120,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,000 UP 200
BGF Retail 145,000 UP 4,500
SKCHEM 392,000 UP 16,000
HDC-OP 30,600 UP 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 9,900 UP 150
Big Hit 173,500 UP 8,000
HYUNDAI WIA 88,600 UP 4,700
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,850 UP 4,350
SGBC 98,700 UP 13,900
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul moves warship away from Hormuz Strait amid negotiations over seized tanker: source
-
2
Cafes, gyms reopen after gov't eases COVID-19 rules
-
3
New infection cases under 400 for 2nd day; virus curve sliding downhill
-
4
Samsung heir Lee receives 2 1/2 years in prison for bribery, returns to prison
-
5
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee jailed again, after getting 2 1/2 year prison sentence for bribery