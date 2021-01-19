S. Korea extends travel ban on 6 countries, parts of the Philippines
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea extended its travel ban on six Middle East countries, parts of the Philippines and other regions by another six months, citing continuing security risks, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The extension applies to Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Afghanistan and also the southern region of the Philippine archipelago -- the Zamboanga Peninsula, Sulu, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi -- the ministry said in a release.
The measure will take effect from Feb. 1 to July 31.
The designated areas are considered to be exposed to constant risks of terrorist attacks and political unrest that will likely continue for a considerable period of time, the ministry said.
Travel to Iraq, Syria, Somalia and Afghanistan has been banned since 2007. Seoul imposed the ban on Yemen in 2011, Libya in 2014 and the islands in the Philippines in 2015.
