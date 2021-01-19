Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New infection cases under 400 for 2nd day; virus curve sliding downhill
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed under 400 for the second straight day Tuesday as infections sharply slowed down on tightened social distancing measures, but health authorities still remain vigilant over potential upticks amid partially eased curbs.
The country added 386 more COVID-19 cases, including 351 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 73,115, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea says it keeps family of killed fisheries official informed about probe progress
SEOUL -- The government has provided as much information about its ongoing probe as possible to the family of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea's military in the sea last year, a report to a U.N. body showed Tuesday.
South Korea made the case in the report submitted last week to the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in response to concerns that the authorities have not fully disclosed to the family the information related to the incident that took place in September.
-----------------
U.K. flight ban extended by 1 week, arrivals from Brazil required to prove virus-free
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities said Tuesday that the ban on flights from Britain will be extended by one week again and arrivals from Brazil will have to prove that they are virus-free as the country stepped up measures against new coronavirus variants that are known to be more transmissible.
A total of 18 COVID-19 variant cases have been reported in the country, including 15 from Britain, two from South Africa and one from Brazil, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Partial Cabinet shake-up looms ahead
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in is expected to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle as early as this week to affect Park Young-sun, minister of SMEs and Startups, and a few others, an informed source said Tuesday.
Park, a former reporter and ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker, is apparently seeking to run in the April 7 by-election for the Seoul mayorship.
-----------------
S. Korea's Buddhist leader vows to seek inter-Korean exchanges through COVID-19 relief
SEOUL -- The leader of the Jogye Order, South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, said Tuesday that he will strive to promote inter-Korean religious exchanges this year by helping the North's battle against the novel coronavirus.
"We will closely confer with our North Korean counterpart on projects to facilitate exchanges and cooperation between the Buddhist communities of the two Koreas," Ven. Wonhaeng, president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, said in an online press conference. "I'll seek ways to promote peace and coprosperity on the Korean Peninsula."
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound over 2 pct on auto gains
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks jumped more than 2 percent Tuesday on stellar advances by auto-related shares, backed by expectations of improved earnings. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 78.73 points, or 2.61 percent, to close at 3,092.66 points.
-----------------
Football icon Park Ji-sung named adviser for K League champs Jeonbuk
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football icon Park Ji-sung will join the domestic club champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors as an adviser, hoping his knowledge of European football will keep the juggernauts at the top.
Jeonbuk, the four-time reigning K League 1 title holders, announced Tuesday that Park, former national team captain, will work with them on a part-time basis while splitting his time in South Korea and Britain.
-----------------
Hyundai, Kia carve out record 7 pct market share in Europe last year
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Corp. said Tuesday their combined market share exceeded 7 percent for the first time in the European market last year as they fared better than rivals despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hyundai and Kia's market share rose from 6.7 percent in Europe in 2019 though their sales fell 21 percent on-year to 841,520 vehicles in Europe, the companies said.
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul moves warship away from Hormuz Strait amid negotiations over seized tanker: source
-
2
Cafes, gyms reopen after gov't eases COVID-19 rules
-
3
New infection cases under 400 for 2nd day; virus curve sliding downhill
-
4
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee jailed again, after getting 2 1/2 year prison sentence for bribery
-
5
Moon says S. Korea-U.S. exercise could be discussed with N. Korea if necessary