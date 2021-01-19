Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding wins 87.5 bln won LPG carrier order

All News 17:42 January 19, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday that it has signed an 87.5 billion won (US$79 million) deal with a Korean shipper KSS Line Ltd. to build a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier.

Under the deal, the 91,000-cubic meter vessel to be built by its affiliate Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. will be delivered during the second half of 2022, the company said.

The shipbuilder also has an option to construct more same-sized LPG carriers, Korea Shipbuilding said.

There have been steady inquiries from customers over LPG carriers as the rates for of LPG carriers were on the rise, the company added.

Korea Shipbuilding, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., has three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.-- under its wing.

A LPG carrier built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. is seen in this photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Dec. 3, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

