S. Korea's nuke envoy holds phone talks with German minister
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, discussed North Korea issues with Niels Annen, minister of state at Germany's foreign office, by phone Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
The two sides exchanged assessments on the latest developments in the region and discussed joint efforts to help create progress toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and settlement of permanent peace, the ministry said in a release.
They also agreed to continue consultations, possibly including an in-person meeting as the coronavirus outbreak situation improves, the ministry added.
The North wrapped up its eight-day key party congress last week, in which it vowed to bolster its nuclear arsenal and build "the most powerful military strength," showing off a submarine-launched ballistic missile in a military parade.
