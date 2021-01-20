Understanding N. Korean capabilities important part of intelligence: DNI nominee
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Understanding North Korea's capabilities and true intentions is a critical role of U.S. intelligence, the nominee for U.S. director of national intelligence said Tuesday.
Avril Haines also said, if confirmed, she will review existing intelligence on North Korea to discern what the regime's intentions are.
"Understanding the capabilities and intentions of a country like North Korea is a critical responsibility of the intelligence community," Haines said in a written answer to questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of her confirmation hearing.
The former deputy director of national intelligence was asked how she interpreted the North's continued missile testing and its implications on future denuclearization talks with the North.
"If confirmed, I look forward to reviewing the latest intelligence and analysis by IC (intelligence community) professionals on North Korea's continued missile testing," she added.
North Korea has continued a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing since November 2017, but launched a series of short- and medium-range missiles after leader Kim Jong-un's second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump ended without a deal in Hanoi in February 2019.
The first Trump-Kim summit was in Singapore in June 2018.
At her confirmation hearing Tuesday, Haines noted a need for the U.S. intelligence community to allocate more resources for Northeast Asia, partly to counter growing threats and competition from China.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
New infection cases under 400 for 2nd day; virus curve sliding downhill
-
2
(LEAD) Seoul moves warship away from Hormuz Strait amid negotiations over seized tanker: source
-
3
Cafes, gyms reopen after gov't eases COVID-19 rules
-
4
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee jailed again, after getting 2 1/2 year prison sentence for bribery
-
5
N.K. leader urges devotion from newly elected members of Cabinet, ruling party