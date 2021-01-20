Korean-language dailies

-- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden set to be inaugurated (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Home-delivery service workers may go on strike ahead of Lunar New Year holidays (Kookmin Daily)

-- Arrested Samsung scion was scheduled to visit UAE for COVID-19 vaccines (Donga llbo)

-- One year passes after first COVID-19 case reported in S. Korea last year (Segye Times)

-- Wrapping up probe, prosecution dismisses most claims by Sewol ferry victims' families (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moody's sees S. Korea's fundamentals as robust despite increased debts (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden set to take office (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's leading tourism firm Hana Tour to sell assets amid extended pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Leading portal operator Naver considers acquiring stake in Jeju Bank (Korea Economic Daily)

