Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden set to be inaugurated (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Home-delivery service workers may go on strike ahead of Lunar New Year holidays (Kookmin Daily)
-- Arrested Samsung scion was scheduled to visit UAE for COVID-19 vaccines (Donga llbo)
-- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden set to take office (Seoul Shinmun)
-- One year passes after first COVID-19 case reported in S. Korea last year (Segye Times)
-- Wrapping up probe, prosecution dismisses most claims by Sewol ferry victims' families (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecution dismisses most claims by Sewol ferry victims' families after six years and nine months of investigation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moody's sees S. Korea's fundamentals as robust despite increased debts (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden set to take office (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's leading tourism firm Hana Tour to sell assets amid extended pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Leading portal operator Naver considers acquiring stake in Jeju Bank (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon slammed on adoptions (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Amcham expresses regrets over Samsung chief's jailing (Korea Herald)
-- Korea steps back short-selling resumption (Korea Times)
(END)
