Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Chung Eui-yong picked as new foreign minister as Biden takes office (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Let's find light': Biden's inauguration speech calls for unity, rebuilding (Kookmin Daily)
-- Biden's U.S. to review entire N.K. policy, while S. Korea brings back 'original N.K. policy member' Chung Eui-yong (Donga llbo)
-- Biden's U.S. to review entire policy toward N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden's U.S. says will review entire N. Korea policy (Segye Times)
-- Biden: It's a new day in America (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'New Thucydides trap': U.S., China enter new era of competition (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biden takes office, 'without unity, there's no peace' (Hankyoreh)
-- Biden vows to unite, heal for U.S. (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Biden calls for unity, vows to rebuild U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LG makes decision: mobile biz to go under knife after 26 years (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 50,000 vaccines coming in February (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon replaces foreign minister as Biden takes office in U.S. (Korea Herald)
-- Moon replaces foreign minister ahead of Biden inauguration (Korea Times)
(END)
