Korean-language dailies

-- Chung Eui-yong picked as new foreign minister as Biden takes office (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Let's find light': Biden's inauguration speech calls for unity, rebuilding (Kookmin Daily)

-- Biden's U.S. to review entire N.K. policy, while S. Korea brings back 'original N.K. policy member' Chung Eui-yong (Donga llbo)

-- Biden's U.S. to review entire policy toward N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Biden's U.S. says will review entire N. Korea policy (Segye Times)

-- Biden: It's a new day in America (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'New Thucydides trap': U.S., China enter new era of competition (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Biden takes office, 'without unity, there's no peace' (Hankyoreh)

-- Biden vows to unite, heal for U.S. (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Biden calls for unity, vows to rebuild U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- LG makes decision: mobile biz to go under knife after 26 years (Korea Economic Daily)

