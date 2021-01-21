(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 21)

Moon attached a condition, "if necessary," to his words. He did not specify when such a discussion with North Korea would be necessary, but probably he was thinking of a situation where it was necessary to reopen dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang. Dialogue is necessary, but not so necessary as to let the North interfere in the South's military exercises in the current situation. If Kim Jong-un declares all of the North's nuclear weapons and related facilities and takes sincere steps to denuclearize his country, the South and the U.S. can begin such a discussion. But the current situation is far from that.