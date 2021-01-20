(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 20)

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was put behind bars again Monday immediately after he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for bribery and embezzlement in connection with a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye. The sentence is a reminder that no one is above the law. It also sent a clear message that conglomerates and their owners should break their corrupt ties with the political elite and promote transparency and accountability.