U.S. will review entire N. Korea policy, consider humanitarian aid: Blinken
WASHINGTON, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The new U.S. administration of Joe Biden plans to review the country's entire approach and policy toward North Korea, Biden's secretary of state nominee said Tuesday.
Antony Blinken said the new administration may also try to find ways to get humanitarian assistance to the North to help lessen the suffering of North Korean people if necessary.
"I think we have to review and we intend to review the entire approach and policy toward North Korea because this is a hard problem that has plagued administration after administration, and it's a problem that has not gotten better. In fact, it's gotten worse," Blinken said in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
The former deputy secretary of state said the government will begin by looking at what options it has to increase "pressure on North Korea to come to the negotiating table, as well as what other diplomatic initiatives may be possible."
"But that starts with consulting closely with our allies and partners, particularly with South Korea and with Japan and others," he said.
Denuclearization negotiations with North Korea have stalled since the second U.S.-North Korea summit ended without a deal in Hanoi in February 2019.
