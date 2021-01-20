Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 20, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-7 Cloudy 20

Incheon 05/-5 Cloudy 20

Suwon 06/-8 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 06/-8 Sunny 0

Daejeon 08/-8 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 06/-13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 11/-3 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 09/-6 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 11/-4 Cloudy 20

Jeju 13/03 Cloudy 30

Daegu 10/-8 Cloudy 20

Busan 11/-1 Cloudy 20

