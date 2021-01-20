Seoul stocks open higher on tech, auto gains
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday as auto and tech stocks continued to rebound.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 33.11 points, or 1.07 percent, to 3,125.77 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI traded bullish after the key index rallied 2.61 percent the previous session.
Investor sentiment also lifted on overnight comments by U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen backing a large-scale fiscal relief package to reinvigorate the world's largest economy hit by the pandemic.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 1.72 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors skyrocketing 12.47 percent following a 17 percent rise the previous day.
Top cap Samsung Electronics gained 1.26 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.53 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem slipped 0.1 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 0.55 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,100.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.85 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
New virus cases rise from low plateau 1 year after COVID-19 outbreak
-
2
Wrapping up probe, prosecution dismisses most claims by Sewol ferry victims' families
-
3
U.K. flight ban extended by 1 week, arrivals from Brazil required to prove virus-free
-
4
New infection cases under 400 for 2nd day; virus curve sliding downhill
-
5
Moon names Chung Eui-yong as new foreign minister: Cheong Wa Dae