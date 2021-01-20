Samsung launches new consumer SSD with upgraded performance, reliability
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday released its new consumer solid state drive (SSD) product boasting upgraded performance and reliability as the world's largest memory chip maker tries to expand its presence in the sector.
Samsung said its 870 EVO SSD series comes in five models -- 250 gigabyte (GB), 500GB, 1 terabyte (TB), 2TB, and 4TB -- and will go on sale in around 40 countries starting with South Korea and the United States.
The new SSD can be used with all devices that have 2.5-inch serial ATA (SATA) interface connection, it added.
The 870 EVO delivers 38 percent higher rand read performance compared to its previous 860 model, offering a better storage solution for both general and professional users.
"Representing the culmination of our SATA SSD line, the new 870 EVO delivers a compelling mix of performance, reliability and compatibility for casual laptop and desktop PC users as well as Network Attached Storage users," said Lee Kyu-Young, vice president of the memory brand product business at Samsung.
The latest SSD features Samsung's latest V-NAND chip and controller and supports the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530 megabyte per second.
Samsung said the 870 EVO also boasts around 30 percent improvement in sustained performance compared to its predecessor.
According to data from market researchers GfK and NPD, Samsung is the world's leading SATA SSD maker followed by Western Digital and Micron Technology's Crucial.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
New virus cases rise from low plateau 1 year after COVID-19 outbreak
-
2
Wrapping up probe, prosecution dismisses most claims by Sewol ferry victims' families
-
3
U.K. flight ban extended by 1 week, arrivals from Brazil required to prove virus-free
-
4
New infection cases under 400 for 2nd day; virus curve sliding downhill
-
5
N.K. leader urges devotion from newly elected members of Cabinet, ruling party