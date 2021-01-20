Number of N.K. defectors plunges in 2020 amid North's border closure
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The number of North Koreans defecting to South Korea dropped sharply last year apparently due to the North's border closure to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus, government data showed Wednesday.
According to the data provided by the unification ministry, a total of 229 North Koreans settled down in South Korea last year. The number was far fewer than the 1,047 tallied a year earlier and 1,137 registered in 2018.
During the first quarter, 135 North Koreans defected to the South. The figures in the second, third and fourth quarters dropped to 12, 48 and 34, respectively.
The plunge is attributable to the North's move to close its border with China since January last year.
North Korea claims to be coronavirus-free, but it has remained on high alert by closing its borders and restricting movement of people to stave off an outbreak of the highly contagious disease.
As of the end of last year, the total number of North Korea defectors living in South Korea stood at 33,752, according to the ministry.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
New virus cases rise from low plateau 1 year after COVID-19 outbreak
-
2
Wrapping up probe, prosecution dismisses most claims by Sewol ferry victims' families
-
3
U.K. flight ban extended by 1 week, arrivals from Brazil required to prove virus-free
-
4
New infection cases under 400 for 2nd day; virus curve sliding downhill
-
5
N.K. leader urges devotion from newly elected members of Cabinet, ruling party