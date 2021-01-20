Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Infracore wins large-scale excavator order from French firm

All News 10:09 January 20, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Top construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore Co. said Wednesday that it has won an order for 221 excavators from French construction equipment rental company Beaulock.

Doosan Infracore will provide 12 kinds of excavators, including a 22-ton one, it said, but the company did not reveal the amount of the order.

The latest order will help Doosan Infracore expand its presence in the European construction equipment market, the company said.

Beaulock bought a total of 250 excavators from Doosan Infracore in 2016, 2017 and 2019, according to Doosan Infracore.

This photo, provided by Doosan Infracore Co. on Jan. 20, 2021, shows its excavator. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Doosan Infracore #excavator
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!