Moon names Chung Eui-yong as new foreign minister: Cheong Wa Dae

All News 10:19 January 20, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has picked Chung Eui-yong, former director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, as his new foreign minister, Moon's office announced Wednesday.

He also nominated Hwang Hee, a ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker, as culture minister and Kwon Chil-seung, another DP lawmaker, as SMEs and startups minister in a partial Cabinet reshuffle, according to Chung Man-ho, senior presidential secretary for public communication.

From left are Chung Eui-yong, named as foreign minister, Hwang Hee, tapped as culture minister, and Kwon Chil-seung, nominated as SMEs and startups minister, in a combination of photos provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

