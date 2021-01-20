Daewoo Shipbuilding teams up with KEPCO E&C for offshore substation
All News 10:53 January 20, 2021
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Wednesday that it has signed a deal with power plant builder KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co. to develop offshore substations.
The two South Korean companies plan to make inroads into the overseas offshore substation market, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.
An offshore substation refers to equipment that transfers electricity generated at offshore wind farms to land.
The government is pushing ahead with its plan to be one of the world's five offshore wind farm powerhouses by 2030.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Boy With Luv' becomes 2nd BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
Most Saved
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
New virus cases rise from low plateau 1 year after COVID-19 outbreak
-
2
Wrapping up probe, prosecution dismisses most claims by Sewol ferry victims' families
-
3
U.K. flight ban extended by 1 week, arrivals from Brazil required to prove virus-free
-
4
New infection cases under 400 for 2nd day; virus curve sliding downhill
-
5
Moon names Chung Eui-yong as new foreign minister: Cheong Wa Dae