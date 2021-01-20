Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Shipbuilding teams up with KEPCO E&C for offshore substation

All News 10:53 January 20, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Wednesday that it has signed a deal with power plant builder KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co. to develop offshore substations.

The two South Korean companies plan to make inroads into the overseas offshore substation market, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.

An offshore substation refers to equipment that transfers electricity generated at offshore wind farms to land.

The government is pushing ahead with its plan to be one of the world's five offshore wind farm powerhouses by 2030.

This file photo shows an emblem of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. in front of its headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!