(LEAD) Ex-President Park to take COVID-19 test after being exposed to patient
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 2-3)
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Former President Park Geun-hye, now serving a 22-year prison term on corruption convictions, is to take a coronavirus test on Wednesday after coming into contact with an infected person, the Ministry of Justice said.
According to the ministry, Park came into close contact with a prison officer diagnosed later with COVID-19 while traveling by bus to a medical facility on Monday outside the Seoul Detention Center, where she has been imprisoned since March 2017.
The prison officer tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the ministry said, noting he wore a mask throughout the bus ride with Park.
The polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test will be administered to Park on Wednesday morning, the ministry said.
If the test result is negative, she will be put under isolation at the outside medical facility for a certain period of time as a precaution, it said.
In the case of a positive result, Park will be admitted to a hospital equipped with negative pressure chambers for medical treatment, it added.
The Supreme Court last week upheld a 20-year sentence for Park in her high-profile corruption case, closing the yearslong saga that gripped the country and ultimately removed her from office in 2017.
Park will have to serve 22 years in prison, which includes a two-year prison term for her 2018 conviction for illegal meddling in a nomination process of the then ruling Saenuri Party.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
