S. Korea to revamp rules on aquariums to better protect animal rights
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's oceans ministry said Thursday that it plans to come up with detailed guidelines for aquariums and ban newly established facilities from displaying whales and dolphins amid the public's growing awareness of animal rights.
The move came as the country lacks detailed guidelines over the management of animal rights despite the fact that more than a million people visit local aquariums every year, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
South Korea currently has 23 aquariums nationwide, including eight public establishments. Three are located in Seoul.
From 2016 to 2020, a total of 20 cetaceans, aquatic mammals such as whales and dolphins, died at local aquariums, according to the ministry.
Accordingly, the ministry said it plans to have newly established aquariums win state approval after going through field inspections by experts. Previously, aquariums only needed to be registered with authorities without regulations.
South Korea will also impose more regulations on visitors' interactions with animals and ban people from touching or feeding animals.
Newly established aquariums will be banned from displaying cetaceans and instead induced to utilize digital technologies. This will not be applied to existing aquariums, however.
Large-sized aquariums will be obligated to have full-time veterinarians.
South Korea plans to complete the revision of related laws by 2025.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
4
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
5
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
New virus cases rise from low plateau 1 year after COVID-19 outbreak
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases rise from low plateau 1 year after COVID-19 outbreak
-
4
(LEAD) Moon visits coronavirus vaccine plant, announces potential deal with Novavax for 20 mln
-
5
(profile) Ex-national security adviser tapped as top diplomat amid stalled N.K. diplomacy