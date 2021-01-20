Free agent pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong extends self-imposed deadline for MLB deal

The day was the self-imposed deadline for the left-hander to decide on his destination for the 2021 season, be it the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) or Major League Baseball (MLB). Yang, 32, had been in talks with the Kia Tigers, the only KBO club he's played for in his 15-year career, for a return in case his major league dream didn't come true. The two sides met last Thursday and again on Tuesday.

