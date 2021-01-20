KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 744,000 UP 12,000
LOTTE 35,400 DN 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,750 DN 100
Binggrae 56,100 0
GCH Corp 43,400 DN 400
LotteChilsung 122,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 259,000 DN 2,500
AmoreG 63,100 UP 2,000
GS E&C 44,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,730 DN 70
POSCO 272,000 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 73,500 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 200,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,600 UP 1,550
KUMHOTIRE 3,835 UP 45
DB INSURANCE 40,450 DN 1,550
SamsungElec 87,200 UP 200
NHIS 11,650 0
SK Discovery 62,900 UP 400
LS 72,900 UP 1,200
GC Corp 415,500 DN 3,500
SsangyongCement 6,870 UP 30
BukwangPharm 24,150 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 60,900 UP 900
Daewoong 54,400 DN 100
SamyangFood 98,600 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,250 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 433,500 DN 3,500
TaekwangInd 836,000 UP 12,000
Hanwha 31,400 UP 150
CJ 108,500 DN 500
JWPHARMA 33,200 0
LGInt 28,000 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 8,690 DN 110
NEXENTIRE 6,160 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 199,500 UP 4,500
KCC 206,000 UP 5,000
SKBP 148,000 0
Hyundai M&F INS 21,200 DN 400
Daesang 28,000 DN 150
